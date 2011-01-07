Politics
Top Stories
Quy Nhon to name 32 new streets
More than VND 2 trillion invested in Long Van 4 urban area project
Mascot statues for Tet holiday open for public
Photographer Nguyen Phuoc Hoai honoured at int’l contest
Seminar on labor export to Japan held in Quy Nhon
Tet gifts presented to poor households, disadvantaged students
Task for Binh Dinh’s planning approved
Preparing mechanism, policies for start-up, innovation
Visiting Tu Linh flower farm
Establishement of Cat Tien town gets approval
Binh Dinh Party leader pays Tet visit to Canh Lien commune
Binh Dinh Province Party Secretary Ho Quoc Dung on February 7 led a delegation to pay a Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday to villagers in Canh Lien commune of Van Canh district.
Go »
Binh Dinh’s Party Chief sends Tet greetings to local soldiers, officials
Paying a visit to Binh Dinh’s Military Command on February 4, the province’s Party Chief Ho Quoc Dung sent Tet (Lunar New Year) greetings to all military officials and soldiers.
Go »
Three firms approved to invest in VND5,000-billion eco-tourism site in Binh Dinh
A joint venture of three investment partners has been approved to invest in the Diem Van urban area and eco-tourism project in the central province of Binh Dinh with a total investment of VND4,990 billion.
Go »
Branch office of Yongsan inaugurated in Quy Nhon
The branch office of Yongsan district (Seoul, Republic of Korea) was inaugurated on January 16 in Quy Nhon City.
Go »
Binh Dinh: nearly 4,200 ha of forests certificated by FSC
Nearly 4,200 hectares of forest owned by Quy Nhon Forestry Co., Ltd in the central province of Binh Dinh have been granted the sustainable forest management certificate in accordance with the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) standards.
Go »
